Home States Karnataka

Twitter war over Tejasvi Surya: Woman threatens to sue Congress' Brijesh Kalappa

The woman, now settled in the United States, demanded an apology from the Congress leader for publishing private conversations without her knowledge or permission.

Published: 15th April 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya (Photo| P Jawahar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman entrepreneur, who had made allegations against BJP’s Tejasvi Surya on twitter, and withdrawn them later, threatened to sue Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa, accusing him of violating her privacy and dignity.

The woman, now settled in the United States, demanded an apology from the Congress leader for publishing private conversations without her knowledge or permission. 

The charges came minutes after Kalappa held a press conference, based on a call recording said to be a conversation between the woman and a journalist over her experiences with BJP’s Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya.

Kalappa, referring to the audio clip that had been doing the rounds for three days, asked why no action had been taken against the 28-year-old MP-aspirant, despite allegations made by the woman. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“If allegations made by (name withheld) are to be believed, the entire facts were before both BJP and RSS leaders before the declaration of Surya’s nomination. If so, under the Supreme Court-directed Vishaka guidelines, what steps did BJP/RSS take?” Brijesh Kalappa had asked, pointing out that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha was apparently in the know of things. 

With the press conference, the Congress attempted to legitimise an audio clip that had gone viral. The woman in the conversation, however, took to Twitter to claim that the information being used was an invasion of her privacy, and was being manipulated for a political witch hunt.

“Stop this political witch hunt at my cost. I have already written to the women’s commission, clearly stating that I am not involved in this matter and any cases initiated on my behalf is done without my will,” she tweeted. 

“Shame on Brijesh Kalappa for violating the dignity of a woman for political gains. I will soon initiate legal proceedings against him for outraging my modesty and violating my dignity. (sic),” she tweeted, to which the Congress spokesperson was quick to respond.

“You’re welcome to initiate legal proceedings. Will be happy to face it. You will, however, find it an uphill task to prove how I have violated your dignity or that of any woman for that matter. My best wishes to all your endeavours including legal action against me!! (sic)” Kalappa tweeted. 

What followed was a Twitter war, with the woman demanding an apology for outraging her modesty and the Congress spokesperson adamantly denying the charge.

“Dr (name withheld), you are obviously a woman of great eminence. I respect you. This conversation has been heard by millions, having gone viral over the last 2-3 days. I had a PC only this morning. If you think I had first-hand access to this conversation, you are mistaken,” Kalappa insisted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya Lok Sabha elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp