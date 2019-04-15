Why so ‘khamosh’ on Rafale deal, Shatrughan Sinha asks PM Modi

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become arrogant after the NDA got full majority in the last election.

Sinha recently left the BJP to join Congress. Sinha said he was victimised by the BJP leadership for opposing demonetisation and GST. He added that just when people were recuperating from the sufferings of demonetisation, the complicated GST was imposed and termed it ‘Tuglaqi Farman’.

Addressing an election campaign at Mudipu for Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai, Sinha slammed Modi for the way he treated BJP’s tall leaders such as L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Yashwanth Sinha and Arun Shourie and attributed it to the shift in party principle from democracy to dictatorship.

He also sought an explanation from Modi on Rafale deal, failing which he said the people will tell him ‘Khamosh’ and send him home. “We are not telling you (Modi) are wrong or consider you an accused. But you need to answer questions. Why the purchase of the number of jets was decreased from 126 to 36 and why HAL was not given the order to manufacture it? People have all right to know it.... Diverting attention and running away from real issues will not do. Else people will say Khamosh and send you home.”

He also said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi is dynamic, dashing and a visionary leader, somebody the country needs now.