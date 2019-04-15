Home States Karnataka

Why so ‘khamosh’ on Rafale deal, Shatrughan Sinha asks PM Modi

He also said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi is dynamic, dashing and a visionary leader, somebody the country needs now. 

Published: 15th April 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate from Patna Sahib constituency Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become arrogant after the NDA got full majority in the last election. 

Sinha recently left the BJP to join Congress. Sinha said he was victimised by the BJP leadership for opposing demonetisation and GST. He added that just when people were recuperating from the sufferings of demonetisation, the complicated GST was imposed and termed it ‘Tuglaqi Farman’. 

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Addressing an election campaign at Mudipu for Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai, Sinha slammed Modi for the way he treated BJP’s tall leaders such as L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Yashwanth Sinha and Arun Shourie and attributed it to the shift in party principle from democracy to dictatorship.  

He also sought an explanation from Modi on Rafale deal, failing which he said the people will tell him ‘Khamosh’ and send him home. “We are not telling you (Modi) are wrong or consider you an accused. But you need to answer questions. Why the purchase of the number of jets was decreased from 126 to 36 and why HAL was not given the order to manufacture it? People have all right to know it.... Diverting attention and running away from real issues will not do. Else people will say Khamosh and send you home.”

He also said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi is dynamic, dashing and a visionary leader, somebody the country needs now. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Shatrughan Sinha Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp