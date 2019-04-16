Lok Sabha elections 2019: It’s all or nothing for Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Lok Sabha election may not be a referendum on the performance of the JDS-Congress coalition government, but the outcome in the polls may have an impact on its stability.

Coalition coordination committee chief Siddaramaiah acknowledges that the coalition partners have to do well to ensure the government’s stability. BJP leaders have on many occasions stated that the government will not last beyond May 23.

“If the BJP does well in the state, it would have its implication on the government’s stability. BJP will claim that the mood is against the coalition government and start poaching JDS-Congress MLAs,” Siddaramaiah, who is busy campaigning for Congress and JDS candidates in Old Mysore region, told TNIE.

“It will be a herculean task to keep our flock together,” he added.

Even during his rallies, Siddaramaiah is talking about the importance of voting for the coalition to ensure stability.

In 2018 assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 MLAs and formed the government, but Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa had to resign after failing to prove the majority on the floor of the house.

After that, the party is accused of making attempts to poach Congress-JDS MLAs to topple the Kumaraswamy government. Though the BJP has denied the charges, the coalition is wary of its attempts.

In the 223-member house, BJP has 104, Congress 78 (including the Speaker), JDS 37 and four others are BSP, KPJP, Independent and nominated. The house strength was reduced to 223 after minister CS Shivallai’s demise and Dr Umesh Jadhav’s resignation. Jadhav is contesting as BJP candidate against Mallikarjuna Kharge in Kalaburagi.

Going by the numbers, the government seems to be safe. However, poor show in the LS elections may trigger a fresh bout of fireworks between the coalition partners.

A lot is at stake for top leaders from Congress and JDS. Three members from JDS are contesting the polls, while Siddaramaiah is working hard to retain his hold in Mysuru.

If the Congress-JDS combine do well, it may strengthen the coalition, while any setback for top leaders will increase animosity between them. It may also embolden fence-sitters in the Congress.

Three Congress MLAs - Ramesh Jarkiholi, Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathalli - are facing disqualification for staying away from crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting when Congress was trying to protect its MLAs from BJP’s alleged poaching attempts.

If they are disqualified or resign, Congress numbers will further come down.