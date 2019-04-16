Home States Karnataka

‘Voters know what they want; they will choose me’ 

The voters are mature and intelligent.

By Express News Service

How has the response been to your campaigns? 
The voters are mature and intelligent. Every election they have known what they want and made the choices accordingly. I have been sincerely seeking their support. They will vote according to their conscience and we cannot take them for granted.

Are you still feeling the impact of the friction between JD(S) and Congress party workers at the ground level?
There are no differences between party workers. Both former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are working together and taking part in joint conventions. Most importantly, District In-charge Minister G T Devegowda and Siddaramaiah will together campaign in Chamundeshwari on April 19. I have taken part in a campaign at Periyapatna, where sitting JD(S) MLA K Mahadev and Congress leader K Venkatesh sought votes for me. 

The sitting MP has repeatedly questioned your contribution as an MP earlier.
I will let the people do the talking rather than think about such allegations. For the record, when I was the MP between 2004 and 2009, three platforms were built at the railway station in Mysuru and the station was also upgraded. Also, the airport was revamped during my term. I also played a key role in helping 33,000 tobacco growers get licenses. 

Why should people vote for you?
I have maintained a cordial relationship with voters by responding to their grievances. I have consistently been the link between the voters and the authorities concerned. I am confident that people will take the right decision.

A lot is being said about there being a Modi wave this time too.
I don’t want to discuss this as I am fully confident about the voters’ choices. This is my ninth election and I am contesting the LS polls for the sixth time, of which I have won two. I have been an MLC once and have also contested the assembly elections twice in the past. 

