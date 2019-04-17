Home States Karnataka

I-T raids on BJP leaders in Uttar Kannada, cash worth Rs 80.2 lakh seized

About 12 officials from Hubballi and Goa Income Tax department conducted raids on houses of Krishna R Devadiga, R G Hegde and K G Naik simultaneously in towns of Sirsi and Siddapur.

Income Tax officials conducting raids in Sirsi town of Uttar Kannada district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR (KARNATAKA): Income Tax officials seized Rs 80.7 lakh and 560 grams of gold ornaments during their raid on three BJP leaders' houses in Sirsi and Siddapur towns of Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday.

About 12 officials from Hubballi and Goa Income Tax department conducted raids on houses of Krishna R Devadiga, R G Hegde and K G Naik simultaneously in Sirsi and Siddapur and returned after a four-hour search.

In this regard, a press release issued on Wednesday by IRS officer Sourabh Nayak stated that they have seized Rs 82.7 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 6.5 lakh from the three leaders. The enquiry has continued over the seizure.

The three BJP leaders and close associates of Union minister and Uttara Kannada constituency BJP candidate Anantkumar Hegde. 

When the officials raided and checked Devadiga's car, they found envelopes containing Rs 5000 each which was meant for distribution at booth levels. Cash worth Rs 9.2 lakh was seized from his car. Rs 71 lakh cash was seized from the residence of R V Hegde which was reportedly kept for distribution to voters in the district. 

However, the I-T officials stated, "The direct link with the candidate from the same party could not be established."

