Lok Sabha Elections: It’s H D Deve Gowda's might vs Ambareesh legacy

MANDYA: Both ‘outsiders’, making their political debut. On one side, you have Sumalatha, an independent candidate, the wife of late charismatic actor and Congress leader Ambareesh. Backed by his fans, farmers and the BJP. On the other, you have Nikhil Kumar, the Chief Minister’s son itself. He has a robust party network and his grandfather, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda’s blessings.

It is not surprising then that all eyes are on Mandya. The elections to Mandya Lok Sabha seat, being fought in the sugar bowl, has turned out to be bitter in Cauvery achukat as it has narrowed down to Deve Gowda’s family might vs veteran actor Ambareesh’s legacy.Interestingly, campaigns by the rivals have not focussed on serious issues like farmer suicides, migration nor better price for sugarcane. Instead prestige and personal attacks were in focus.

Meanwhile, water from the Cauvery river flowed freely in the irrigation canals — not seen in the last five summers, cheering farmers. Majority of farmers cultivate sugarcane and paddy. Not to antagonise them, the irrigation department quietly released 3,800 cusecs of water from KRS dam 10 days ago.

Naganna, a farmer, said, “Politics and politicking is always there during polls, but livelihood is more important.”

Mandya, dominated by Vokklaigas, had in the past elected Ambareesh who went on to become a Union minister.While star power from top Kannada filmland has driven her campaigns, Sumalatha managed to stitch up a ‘mahagathbandhan’ reaching out to rival JD(S) partymen, disgruntled Congress workers and the Raitha Sangha and saw that the BJP supported her. Congress workers were only too happy to throw their weight behind her as they were upset with their party ceding the seat to JD(S).

The BJP leadership too saw that Yeddyurappa, a Lingayat, did not campaign for Sumalatha giving scope for further consolidation of Vokkaliga votes.Sumalatha’s son Abhishek had said that whatever the alliance at the top level the Congress and JD(S) may have had, the grassroot level discontent could benefit his mother.

Kumaraswamy who is keen to see his son’s victory has also played the emotional card. Like Sumalatha, who played on the ‘Mandya pride ‘ and reminding people of Ambareesh’s contribution and love for Mandya.While, Kumaraswamy reminds voters of his father Deve Gowda’s contribution to Mandya, his son’s attachment to the people and the help extended to farmers. Questioning Ambareesh’s contribution to Mandya, the JD(S) leaders harped on the `8,000 crore grants given to Mandya.

Though Kumaraswamy and minister D K Shivakumar managed to bring in a few Congress veterans to fall in line, some former MLAs, were reluctant to support JD(S) fearing that it could affect their future prospects, thanks to bi-polar politics in the absence of BJP.

The JD(S), with eight sitting MLAs, and control over other elected bodies is countering anti-incumbency and had brought in Gowda to campaign where Congressmen openly campaigned for Sumalatha. It also brought in former CM Siddaramaiah to ensure that Kuruba and Ahinda votes get transferred.The JD(S) has tried to connect with people focusing on loan waiver. However, Raitha Sangha leader Nanjunde Gowda said that many are yet to benefit from it.

For Kumaraswamy, this is a battle of prestige as a loss for his son could mean a loss of face to the coalition. For the BJP, which is hoping to gain a foothold in the district, Sumalatha’s win is a must as it is backing her.For Nikhil, a win could prove he is indeed among the people. For Sumalatha, who is banking on Ambareesh’s legacy, a win could prove her ‘independent’ might.