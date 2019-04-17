Home States Karnataka

Mysuru auto driver’s 19-year-old daughter sprints her way to Italy

The daughter of Manju, an auto driver and MB Rukmini, a homemaker, hails from KR Nagar, and was inspired to take up in sports professionally by her elder sister MR Anusha, also an athlete.

Published: 17th April 2019 12:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:18 AM

MR Dhanusha. (Photo: EPS)

By K Rathna
Express News Service

MYSURU: Financial obstacles need not come in the way of dreaming and achieving big, proves 19-year-old MR Dhanusha, an athlete from Mysuru, who is the only girl to have qualified from University of Mysore, to represent India at the 30th Summer Universiade World to be held in Napoli, Italy from July 3 to 14.

The daughter of Manju, an auto driver and MB Rukmini, a homemaker, hails from KR Nagar, and was inspired to take up in sports professionally by her elder sister MR Anusha, also an athlete. So far, she has participated in more than 30 nationals; 50 state events and hundreds of district-level heptathlon events, a track of events consists of seven combined events, which include, 100 metre hurdles; 200 metre dash; 800 metre run; high jump; shot put; long jump; and javelin throw. 

Unlike most of her college mates and friends, Dhanusha, a first-year BBA at Basudeva Somani College spends most of her time on the field practising track events. “Heptathlon events are tough and require stamina and endurance. I practice relentlessly for 8-9 hours a day. My dream is to win a gold medal for India,” she said. 

While she was considered an extra player during school days, it was in middle school that she started participating in taluk-level events and was selected to undergo training in the Department of Sports and Youth Services for five years. “That was the turning point in my life,” she said.  

In the history of the University of Mysore, she is the only girl to win gold at the All India Inter-University event held at Japan and this is the second time she has qualified to take part in the World University event.

“She is the only athlete selected from Mysuru to participate in international events. Despite hailing from a poor family, her achievements are remarkable, and we are confident that she will win more medal for our country,” said M Puneeth, coach, Sports Authority of Karnataka.

