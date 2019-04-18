Home States Karnataka

I-T raids: Rs 150 crore conversation over Mandya Lok Sabha seat proves costly for JDS in Karnataka

When the two men arrived at the Income Tax office, they were asked if the conversation took place or not. Both said the conversation did take place.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

JDS candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha seat Nikhil Kumaraswamy. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Income Tax department in a rare development, summoned and questioned two JDS supporters — Chetan Gowda, son of Member of Parliament L R Shivarame Gowda, and P Ramesh — with regards to a costly conversation.

The two had a phone conversation recently, where Chetan told Ramesh that Rs 150 crore would be spent in Mandya for Nikhil’s election.

The Income Tax said, in an official statement, said, “With reference to their Rs 150 crore conversation, both of them were summoned by the Income Tax department. They have accepted that the conversation did take place. Further action is in progress.’’

Over a casual phone conversation which went viral, Chetan had told Ramesh that the JDS was spending
Rs 5 lakh per booth (there are a total of 2,800 booths), and about Rs 150 crore for the entire constituency. Chetan also mentioned that booth workers would be fed non-vegetarian meals.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Chetan Gowda also maintained that local contractors would spend the money now and recover the money later. The IT could draw a list of the contractors who were approached and seek details of how much has been spent, he said.

It may be recalled that candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh had complained about this ‘tape’ to the Election Commission. Chetan Gowda had initially claimed it was not his voice and that the recording was not factual.

Chief Election Officer Sanjiv Kumar said, “As it is the silent period now, it won’t be fair for us to comment on the issue. The Election Commission will look into it on May 19.”

TAGS
Chetan Gowda P Ramesh Nikhil Kumaraswamy JDS Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

