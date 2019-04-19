Home States Karnataka

#JusticeForMadhu: How Raichur's youth fought to bring justice to murdered engineering student

The corpse of Madhu, an engineering student from Raichur was found hanging from a tree on April 16, days after her disappearance 

By Parvathi Benu
Twitter was littered with #JusticeForMadhu after an engineering student in Raichur was allegedly brutally raped, burnt to death and her body was hung on a tree near Manik Prabhu Temple. 

The victim Madhu, a student of Navodaya Institute of Technology, Raichur had disappeared on April 13 and her body was found abandoned three days later. A gruesome image of her burnt body, with her right arm chopped, is being shared massively on social media platforms. Reports also suggest that Madhu was forced to write a suicide note herself before she was murdered. In the note, Madhu says that she is committing suicide since she failed to clear her examinations.

A social media campaign with #JusticeForMadhu is currently trending, with thousands of Twitterati calling for police's immediate action to arrest Madhu's murderer.  At the same time, a photograph of a young man reportedly named Sudarshan Yadav is also doing rounds, calling him the perpetrator. There is also a change.org petition signed by over 120,000 people, asking the Karnataka Police to investigate the issue. The petitioner has recently put up an update saying that the accused has been arrested. 

Demanding the arrest of his alleged accomplices, the students of Navodaya College of Engineering are staging a protest today. "Rahul Gandhi is addressing the public in Raichur today, ahead of the elections. We are staging a protest in front of him demanding justice," says a student. We also spoke to the victim's brother who said that the police had caused a delay in registering the FIR. "We'd lodged a complaint the day that Madhu disappeared. Had they taken prompt action, she'd have been alive," he says.

A year ago, the social media users all over India had joined hands to contempt the brutal rape and murder of Asifa, an eight-year-old Kashmiri girl who was brutally raped and murdered inside a temple. 

(This story originally appeared on edexlive.com)
 

