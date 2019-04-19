Took 5 mins to search for my name on EVM: Sumalatha Ambreesh

By Express News Service

MANDYA: Independent candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, Sumalatha Ambreesh, on Thursday exercised her franchise at a polling booth in Dodda Arasinakere of Maddur taluk.

Speaking to reporters outside the polling booth, the actor-turned-politician, who is making her electoral debut this election, said, “For the first time I have voted for myself. It was a new experience. A new beginning has started from today.” When asked how difficult it was to find her name on the electronic voting machine as there were three other independent candidates with the same name, Sumalatha said that it took her 5 minutes to find her serial number on the EVM. “But I am confident that the voters of Mandya are mature enough ... they will cast their vote to elect their leader.”