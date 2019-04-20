Friends of Raichur student contradict suicide note

Shreyas H S By

RAICHUR: The alleged rape and murder of a 23-year-old engineering student of Navodaya Institution of Technology, continued to raise a storm on social media and among residents of the city on Friday as well as some of her friends said that she was being harassed continuously by a man who knew her.

According to the police, there was a suicide note found next to the body, in which the student had claimed that she was taking her life due to consecutive failure in examinations. Later, with the insistence of the parents, the police invoked sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder). The parents also gave the name of a suspect, Sudarshan Yadav who is now in police custody, said sources in the department.

The deceased woman’s friends, speaking to The New Indian Express, contradicted the suicide claim and said that the deceased was a brilliant student. They instead said that Yadav and the girl had been in a relationship since pre-university college and that their relationship had soured of late.

“Around four months back, Yadav was seen beating her up at a parking lot near Navodaya college. When people started gathering, he ran away. She just claimed that she had scolded him and did not file a complaint,” a source, close to the deceased said. Another friend said that Sudarshan had asked the girl not to pose for a picture during a field visit, leaving her weeping. “He was behaving like a psychopath with the girl,” another friend added.

Time Line

Girl goes missing on April 13, Saturday

The police find the body on April 15, Monday

The police recovers the body on April 16 evening

FIR filed on April 17