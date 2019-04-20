Home States Karnataka

Mahadayi no more a river of discontent in Gadag district

The Mahadayi water diversion project which had been a favourite poll issue across parties in Karnataka, seems to have taken a back seat in this Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

The Kalasa-Banduri project site in Kanakumbi in Belagavi | D Hemanth

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: The Mahadayi water diversion project which had been a favourite poll issue across parties in Karnataka, seems to have taken a back seat in this Lok Sabha elections.The issue had got much traction in the last Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, with all party candidates using the issue to encash votes. 

Due to a lack of discussion, people in Gadag, whose anger is brewing, now say they are planning to vote either for an independent candidate or go for NOTA. “The parties have come to terms that they cannot ask votes over Mahadayi issue. The tribunal has allotted us water and the state government must ensure the project is taken up at the earliest. We are protesting for over the Mahadeyi water issue for more than 1,300 days, But, it seems all political parties have forgotten about the ongoing protest,” said Raju Nayak, a farmer from Naragund.

The Mahadayi water issue is related to four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state which include Haveri-Gadag, Belagavi, Dharwad and Bagalkot. Last week, contestants from Dharwad—namely former minister Vinay Kulkarni and his BJP counterpart Pralhad Joshi—briefly mentioned the issue and once again promised to bring the water to the area.

Parashuram Jambagi, leader of Mahadayi Horata Samiti, said political leaders are not showing up here as they cannot answer farmers’ questions. “But this time we have decided to keep BJP away at any cost. BJP leaders have all played with our emotions and given us false promises,” he stated.

The local contestants BJP’s Shivakumar Udasi and Congress’ D R Patil too have shunned away from talking about this contentious issue. “Udasi is showing us Modi, and Patil is talking about the achievements of the state government. But no one is ready to talk the important issues,” noted another farmer.

