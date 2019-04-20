No Jhumla, Rs 72,000 in poor citizen’s pockets: Rahul Gandhi’s promise

By Express News Service

CHIKKODI: Residents of Chikkodi who attended the rally by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had a deja vu moment on Friday. Rahul said that he would ensure the return of looted money to India and distribute it among common people if voted into power. “We will get back looted money from the pockets of Ambani and fugitives like Choksi, Nirav Modi and Mallya and distribute it,” he thundered. While alluding to a similar promise made by Narendra Modi in 2014, Rahul, however, said that giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen was not on the cards as it was unrealistic.

He said the Congress had tasked a think tank with examining if it was possible to put Rs 15 lakh in the account of every Indian. “They suggested after thorough research that it is possible to put Rs 72,000 per year in the bank accounts of 20% of the poorest families of the country,” he said, discussing the NYAY scheme proposed by the Congress.

Taking on Modi, Rahul said that the PM had made at least two to three promises at each speech he gave in 2014, but had not fulfilled any of them. “This chowkidar (guard) never protected the farmers or common people but became an expert in guarding fugitives like Choksi, Anil Ambani and Nirav Modi. He never speaks about how he looted Rs 30,000 crore from the Indian Air Force and gave it to Ambani. He went on to pressurise the French President to handover the Rafale contract to Anil Ambani,” he said.

Rahul said that Congress would create 22 lakh jobs every year. He then outlined his vision for farmers and said that they would not be jailed every for non-payment of loans. “The PM goes around speaking about the incidents of Pulwama and Balakot but never spoke anything on the national interest in the Rafale deal.”