Air link from Belagavi to Ahmedabad soon

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Close on the heels of SpiceJet announcing its decision to link Belagavi with Hyderabad from May 1 under regional connectivity scheme UDAN 3, another operator — Star Air — will link the former with Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

According to sources, the Belagavi-Ahmedabad flight service will start operations from May 15. Currently, two flights are being operated between Belagavi and the state capital Bengaluru from the Sambra airport each day.

The Belagavi-Ahmedabad flight will take off from Belagavi on May 15. The starting price for the flight will be `2,999 per passenger. This flight will leave Belagavi at 9.20 am and land at Ahmedabad at 11.05 am. In return, the flight will take off from Ahemdabad at 11.25 am and reach Belagavi at 1 pm. This flight will be available on all days, but there are changes in the flight timings on Sunday, sources said.