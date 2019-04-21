Caste factor holds key in Karnataka’s Manchester

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Once famous as the Manchester of Karnataka and currently known as an educational hub, Davanagere has seen its ups and downs over the decades. In the constituency where the closure of textile mills prompted a large-scale migration of people, caste equation holds the key to political fortunes.

After 21 years and four successive defeats, the Congress has fielded a candidate from outside the locally powerful Shamanur family. However, district Congress committee president H B Manjappa was chosen as the party candidate only after former minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa refused to contest the polls and the party turned down his suggestion to field his son S S Mallikarjurn.

Manjappa, who is the Congress’ first Kuruba candidate in the constituency since 1991 is taking on incumbent BJP MP G M Siddeshwar who belongs to the numerically strong Lingayat community.There are about 4.50 lakh Lingayats, 3.50 lakh Dalits, 2 lakh Muslims, 1.5 lakh Valmiki Nayakas and 1.3 lakh Kurubas in the Lok Sabha seat.

While both the parties are wooing the major communities, Siddeshwar is banking on the Sadara sub-caste of Lingayat community which he belongs to, apart from the Modi wave, well-organised party machinery and his own reputation as an easily accessible leader.

Political analysts feel that Nayakas may not vote en bloc for the Kuruba candidate as they feel that their community has historically been neglected in allocation of funds for development and this could help Siddeshwar.

Inclusion of Davanagere in Smart City Projects and the proposal to set up a fertiliser factory in Harihar may help the areca merchant and former Union minister.

On the other hand, Manjappa is confident of the Kuruba community’s support as he is the first notable candidate from the social group contesting the election from the constituency in two and a half decades. While Kuruba leaders are campaigning rigorously for Manjappa, the active backing of the Shamanur family is also a big factor for him. He also counts on Muslims, who have been traditional supporters of the Congress.

Meanwhile, leaders of Banajiga Lingayat community which numbers over 2 lakh held a meeting this week to decide who to support, but their decision is not announced yet.The MLA count in the Lok Sabha seat favours the BJP. While it has six MLAs, the Congress has only two.Caste equation apart, the priorities of people at large are divergent.

Rangappa, a BJP supporter and former president of Palavanahalli gram panchayat in Nyamti taluk, says the Narendra Modi government could have done better to fulfil its promises including job creation. However, for Chandregouda, a social worker, national security is a matter of greater importance. “The NDA government has ensured national security and taught a lesson to Pakistan. He (Modi) needs more time to implement his policies successfully,” he says.

S R Patil, a 91-year-old farmer in Honnali, wants a second term for Modi for the country,’s development, while shepherds Veeresh and Satish of Belludi village in Harihara taluk recall the pain of demonetisation which affected sale of their sheep.

As industrialisation is yet to pick up in the constituency after the closure of textile industries, labourers are migrating to other cities in search of employment. Water supply is another major issue, particularly in Jagalur and Harapanahalli assembly segments as the Upper Bhadra Project is yet to be completed.

‘It’s a direct fight between Congress party and me’

Do you think you will win for the fourth time?

I have a good chance of winning this time too. In the last 15 years, I have brought Rs 9,927 crore to my constituency for various development works. I have been visiting all the villages in the constituency and have been in touch with people regularly. Considering all this, I am confident about my victory.

Are there any pending issues that you want to take care of?

There needs to be a permanent solution to drinking water problems. BJP has six MLAs in the constituency. Also, Tumakuru-Chitradurga-Davangere railway line was sanctioned but the state government failed to acquire land for the project.

How prepared are you to fight your opponent?

I don’t consider H B Manjappa as my opponent. Even if Shamanur Shivashankarappa or S S Mallikarjun contested, I would have considered my opponent as Congress. It is a direct fight between me and the Congress.

But migration of people in search of jobs is still a problem?

If the state government allots land, many industries will come up and this will put an end to migration. I brought Rs 658 crore under MGNREGA that prevented migration.

‘I’m a farmer’s son, will give importance to irrigation’

Why should people elect you?

I grew up after a lot of struggles. I worked my way up from the booth level to district level in Congress. I want to work for the people and I have my own plans to solve the problems of the general public and farmers.

What were the failures of G M Siddeshwar?

People of the constituency are not ready to accept Siddeshwar. Apart from MPLAD funds, he has not done anything that one can remember. Though he was the skill development minister, he failed to bring out a scheme for the constituency. Siddeshwar also failed to set up industries.

Siddeshwar says he got Rs 9,927 crores sanctioned for constituency.

The grant comes automatically under various Central government schemes such as Gram Sadak Yojana and others. The case is same with all MPs across country. I don’t know where those Rs 9,927 crores were spent as the roads are still in a pathetic condition. However, Gram Sadak Yojana roads built during Congress rule are visible.

What will be your priority if you are elected?

I am the son of a farmer. I want to give importance to irrigation. More than a half of the land in the district are rain-fed and hence priority will be given to fill up tanks. Multi-village drinking water scheme will be implemented.