CID to probe Raichur girl’s rape-murder

Coming under intense pressure from different quarters, the state government on Sunday handed over the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old engineering student from Raichur, to the CID.

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: Coming under intense pressure from different quarters, the state government on Sunday handed over the investigation into the death of a 23-year-old engineering student from Raichur, to the CID.
Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelamani Raju has issued orders asking the CID to take over the investigation. There was much outrage by the people of Raichur and also across Karnataka seeking justice. The Raichur police had on Friday arrested a suspect, Sudarshan Yadav, who is in judicial custody now.

The victim’s body was found hanging from a tree on April 15 and police removed the body only the next day. The body was found disfigured leading to speculation that she was murdered. Initially, the local police had not invoked murder charges, but later added rape and murder sections after the girl’s parents filed a complaint alleging so. The autopsy report is still awaited. 

The girl’s parents and friends have named Yadav as a suspect and alleged that he harassed her. A friend of the victim said, “We hope the CID will do a fair investigation and give her justice.”

TAGS
Raichur

