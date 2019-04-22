Home States Karnataka

If Modi becomes PM again, he will definitely be Hitler of India: Siddaramaiah

In recent rallies, Modi had said Congress leaders should learn what patriotism was.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA : After addressing a public rally in Hungund in Balgalkot on Sunday, Congress leaders drew the curtains on public campaigning as it was the last day for it before the second phase of the polls. Meanwhile, BJP also called off their public rallies in Indi and Sindagi, where former CM B S Yeddyurappa was scheduled to address a gathering on Sunday.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah addresses
a rally at Badami in Bagalkot | express

In Bagalkot, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Prime Minister and said if BJP won the Lok Sabha elections, and Modi became Prime Minister for a second term, he would definitely prove to be the Hitler of India.

In recent rallies, Modi had said Congress leaders should learn what patriotism was. Replying to that, Siddaramaiah said, “I am five years older than Modi and there is no need for me to learn about patriotism.”

The enraged leader said, “None of the BJP leaders have sacrificed their lives for the nation. Instead they are reaping benefits from our martyred soldiers in the Uri and Pulwama attacks.

BJP leaders should be ashamed for politicising national security. If they come to power, they will spread hatred instead of patriotism.”He also took a dig against BJP leaders Ananth Kumar Hegde and Tejasvi Surya for their comments against the Constitution. “These leaders claimed they have the power to change the Indian Constitution. People should not vote for BJP if they want to save the Constitution,” he urged.

B S Yeddyurappa Siddaramaiah Lok Sabha Elections 2019

