Home States Karnataka

Three Bengaluru students killed in road accident near Chitradurga

Six others who were injured in the incident have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

Published: 22nd April 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA (Karnataka): Three students of Vijaya college and Dayananda Sagar College in
Bengaluru died on the spot when a truck hit their stationary TT vehicle from behind near JMIT College on outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

The dead have been identified as Srinidhi (21), Harsha (21) and Manu Kartik (21). Six others who were injured in the incident have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the TT vehicle was parked by the roadside on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway 48 due to a flat tyre and the driver was about to repair it, when the speeding truck rammed it.

The vehicle was on its way to Bengaluru from Gokarna. Kote Police visited the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

The debris of the vehicles was removed from the spot. A complaint has been registered at Kote Police Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitradurga accident Bengaluru students Bengaluru students accident Karnataka accident Bengaluru accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp