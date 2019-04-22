Three Bengaluru students killed in road accident near Chitradurga

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA (Karnataka): Three students of Vijaya college and Dayananda Sagar College in

Bengaluru died on the spot when a truck hit their stationary TT vehicle from behind near JMIT College on outskirts of the city on Monday morning.

The dead have been identified as Srinidhi (21), Harsha (21) and Manu Kartik (21). Six others who were injured in the incident have been admitted to Chitradurga district hospital and their condition is said to be stable.

According to police, the TT vehicle was parked by the roadside on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway 48 due to a flat tyre and the driver was about to repair it, when the speeding truck rammed it.

The vehicle was on its way to Bengaluru from Gokarna. Kote Police visited the spot and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

The debris of the vehicles was removed from the spot. A complaint has been registered at Kote Police Station.