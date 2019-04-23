Home States Karnataka

Relatives of Sri Lanka blast victims appeal for special flight to bring back bodies

According to a relative of a blast victim, Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka has said it will take three to four days to take (bodies back to) India because of non-availability of flight

Sri Lankans carry a dead body at St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP

By Express News Service

The relatives of those who died in the Sri Lanka terror attacks have appealed to the Karnataka and Central government to arrange for a special flight to bring back the mortal remains of the victims.

In a video shared by Shivakumar, the brother in law of H Shivakumar, one of the people from Karnataka who died in the blasts, the relative can be seen saying that the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka had asked for some time to arrange for the bodies to be returned to India.

"They are saying it will take three to four days to take (bodies back to) India because of flight so we need Central and State govt need to help to get special flight please," Shivakumar told TNIE by message. 

