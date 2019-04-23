Home States Karnataka

Tumakuru businessman among fatalities in Sri Lanka blasts

The death of Ramesh L Gowda (44), in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka, has thrown the entire political circuit in Tumakuru into mourning.

Published: 23rd April 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : The death of Ramesh L Gowda (44), in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka, has thrown the entire political circuit in Tumakuru into mourning. The businessman, who was holidaying in Sri Lanka when he was killed in the blasts, had friends across political parties and was a popular figure in the city. 
Friends remembered him on Monday with grief.

Ramesh L Gowda

“We were batchmates at Sarvodaya PU college here. The news came as a big shock to me personally. We would study in different sections but used to mingle after classes,” said city BJP MLA GB Jyotiganesh. He spent the day consoling Ramesh’s family at their resident in Saraswathipura in the city. 

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka blasts: Why is National Thowheed Jamath under the scanner?

For the Lok Sabha elections, Ramesh had canvassed for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda against Jyotiganesh’s father GS Basavaraju, the BJP candidate. However, this did not have any effect on their friendship as he had supported Jyotiganesh in last year’s assembly polls, friends said. 

The family members were also visited by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara who also held Ramesh in high regard. “He was a very active young politician and it is a great loss for the field. His mortal remains will arrive by Tuesday evening,” Parameshwara told reporters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh L Gowda serial blasts Sri Lanka Sri Lanka serial blasts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp