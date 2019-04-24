After month-long harrowing schedule, CM Kumaraswamy goes for panchakarma therapy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exhausted after a gruelling campaign schedule for over a month, Chief Minister

H D Kumaraswamy had opted for ayurvedic treatment at a beach resort in Udupi district for rejuvenation, ready to deal with post-election political developments. Accompanied by a few JDS ministers, Kumaraswamy drove down to Sai Radha Heritage Resort in Muloor, near Kapu, for an overnight stay and ayurvedic treatment immediately after campaigning for the elections ended on Sunday.

On Monday, he underwent panchakarma treatment for nearly four hours and was also treated for pain in his left hand. “During campaigning in Mandya, he shook hands with people even when he was in the car. Many held his hand even after the car started moving and this hurt him. However, due to hectic schedule, there was no time for treatment,” said a JDS leader, who was with the CM when he visited the resort. It was Kumaraswamy’s second visit to the resort.

Initially, the CM had planned to stay for four days for the treatment, but after the terror attacks in Sri Lanka that killed many people, including some JDS workers from the state, the CM cut short his stay at the resort and returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday. The JDS leader added that the CM wanted to be in Bengaluru to coordinate with the authorities to help the bereaved families of the JDS workers who were killed.

The CM had campaigned extensively in Mandya for his son and JDS candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, while also making time for campaigning in Hassan, Tumkur and constituencies in Bengaluru and North Karnataka.