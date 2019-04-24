Birds flock Kukkarahalli lake after water level recedes

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With a drastic decrease in the water level at Kukkarahalli lake, hundreds of pelicans, painted stork, Black-headed Ibis, Oriental Darter and shorebirds are being spotted. And regular walkers and bird lovers have been halting to capture the beauty of the birds on their cameras and phones.

The birds that nest in islands have started coming out to resting on the shore of the lake. Vinay Kumar, a resident of Bogadi, said: “When the water level was high, birds were spotted on the island or in the water. Now, with a decline in water level, their population has increased and we can spot them from a shorter distance.”

According to Prema Swaroop, a resident of Kuvempunagar, she has spotted about 50 shorebirds in the lake. “The birds are shy and prefer wet habitats. The birds eat insects, larvae, worms found in the gravel, sand and mud. We have observed the birds give special care and protection to chicks,” she added.

Around 200 different species of birds visit over the year, and with migratory seasons over, one can spot around 60 species of the birds at present in the lake. The lake has vast biodiversity, including 45 species of migratory birds, 14 mammals of which six are bats and breeding Golden jackals, about 7 species of frogs, 20 reptiles 85 species of butterflies, 37 species of spiders and about 400 species of flora.



Stop fishing

Bird lovers have raised concern over fishing activities following a decline in water level in the lake. N Nikhil, a bird watcher says the lake comes under the University of Mysore and can be developed as a

model environment-friendly lake.

He suggests measures that can be taken to stop drain water entering the lakes, including weeds being cleared, and fishing being stopped.

“The major water bodies in the city – Linganbudhi Lake and Karanji Lake – have completely dried up following deficit rainfall. Lakes going dry is a common process in the eco-system. Measures should be taken to protect the water bodies and prevent birds from migrating to other places,” opined A Sharma, a bird lover.