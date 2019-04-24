Home States Karnataka

Lanka bombings: Mortal remains of five Karnataka victims brought home

Karnataka Home minister M B Patil received the mortal remains at the airport, which were later sent to their residences. 

Published: 24th April 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

sri_lanka_blasts_AP

Indian staff at a school pray for the victims of Sunday's blasts in Sri Lanka, in Ahmadabad, India, on 22 April 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of five people from Karnataka, killed in the massive Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka, were brought to their homes here in the early hours of Wednesday and late last night amid a pall of gloom.

The mortal remains of Kachana Halli Govindappa Hanumantharayappa, Kachana Halli Munibyrappa Lakshminarayana, Muniyappa Rangappa and Hanumaiah Shivakumar arrived early Wednesday, while that of Shettipalya Ramakrishnappa Nagaraj was brought on Tuesday night.

Karnataka Home minister M B Patil received the mortal remains at the airport, which were later sent to their residences. 

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy paid their respects to the mortal remains of partymen Rangappa, Hanumantharayappa, Lakshinarayana and Shivakumar.

Hundreds of JD(S) workers and several Congress leaders also paid their last respects to the departed.

While 10 persons from Karnataka have been confirmed dead, at least seven of them are said to be JD(S) workers.

A holiday in Sri Lanka after a gruelling campaign in the Lok Sabha polls snuffed out the lives of the JD(S) workers when the blast took place very close to the dining table as they sat for breakfast at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, one of the major targets of the deadliest terror attacks in the island in recent times.

The bodies of Ramesh, Adakamaranahalli Mare Gowda and Harokyatanahalli Puttaraju will be brought to the city on Wednesday, officials said last night, adding that the deaths of Narayan Chandrashekhar and Remurai Tulasi Ram have also been confirmed, but details are not available.

The officials said Purushottam Reddy, who is injured, is also being shifted to the city for further treatment.

Seven suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, in the country's worst terror attack.

The toll in the bomb attacks has risen to 359, police in Colombo said Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lanka bombings Easter blasts Indian victims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp