Raichur student death case: CID gets accused’s custody

Shreyas Hs

Express News Service

RAICHUR: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the alleged rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in Raichur has taken accused Sudarshan Yadav into four-day custody for interrogation.

The CID which came to Raichur three days ago is camping here to investigate the case from all angles. On April 22, sleuths of the agency first visited the spot where the girl was found hanging.

S D Sharanappa, CID, SP (Superintendent of Police) who was at the spot, said the team will gather pieces of evidence from all sources and independent FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has also arrived for

the same.

The 23-year-old engineering student was found hanging on April 15 at a land near the college. Following this, there was a massive outcry and agitation in Raichur and across the state. Many people took to social media and started a campaign on Facebook and some even took to the streets.

The college students came out in large numbers demanding justice for the victim. The accused was arrested after this massive outrage and the government coming under the pressure handed over the case to the CID. The CID sleuths apart visiting the spot also paid a visit to the college and collected evidences. Sources said the CID officers collected academic records of the girl and CCTV footages where the girl was captured by the camera on the day of missing that is April 13.

Sources added in the CCTV footage she was seen coming to the college around 12 noon and leaving from the main gate after 15 minutes.

The police have also collected information about the girl not attending the internal exam. The officers on Monday, April 23, quizzed the parents of the victim and gathered some evidence. The parents of the victim said, “We have fully cooperated with the CID and we thank the state government for handing over the case to them.”

The officers are now said to be grilling the accused. He was initially taken to the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur. However, according to sources, he was grilled at an undisclosed place.

Suicide post deleted

Rupesh (name changed), an engineering student from the same college where the victim studied, said for the past two days, the students are fed with the information that the victim committed suicide. “But how can we believe that when her body was disfigured. It may be true that the victim had a love affair with Sudarshan Yadav, but does that mean he has the right to slay his girlfriend? he asked.

It all kicked-off after Nandika Reddy Suki, director of Navodaya Central School updated a status on social media, Instagram, a few days ago claiming that the girl committed suicide and the incident has no rape and murder angle, he said.

“Autopsy report has declared that Madhu was neither raped, burnt or mutilated. What reply will all the social media pages give to this? #JusticeForMadhuAgainstSocialMediaExploitation,” Nandika wrote.

However, she delated the post after it was trolled severely. Nandika is daughter of chairman of Navodaya Education Trust S R Reddy.