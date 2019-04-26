Home States Karnataka

CID grills accused in Raichur girl's death; cops cane protesters

While one protester threatened to immolate himself, some others hurled stones and bottles at the police

Vishwakarma Association district president Guru sustained a head injury in the lathicharge | express

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths, probing the death of a 23-year-old engineering student in Raichur, are grilling the accused at an undisclosed place. CID SP S D Sharanappa remained tight-lipped over the leads. Meanwhile, the crowd protesting for justice went unruly and the police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse them on Thursday.

Vishwakarma community leader Maruti Badiger threatened to self-immolate by pouring kerosene on his body. However, he was stopped by the police. On the other hand, some miscreants threw stones and hurled water bottles at the policemen and Vishwakarma Association district president Guru sustained a minor injury on his head in the melee.

Hundreds of students and members of Vishwakarma community marched from Manikparabhu temple passing through Teen Kandil, Ambedkar Circle and reached near the DC’s office. Badiger poured kerosene on his body first at Ambedkar Circle and repeated the same near the DC’s office. The police later detained him to thwart any untoward incident.

Two cops suspended
Raichur SP D Kishore Babu has suspended PSI (Police Sub Inspector) of women’s police station B B Mariyam and police constable Ananjaneya in connection with the incident. Kishore said Mariyam was suspended after it came to his notice that she delayed registration of the missing complaint lodged by the student’s parents and Ananjaneya, a relative of the accused, had a key of the vehicle driven by the victim to the college on Saturday.

The victim was found missing on April 13 and her body was found only on April 15. The police recovered the body on April 16 (Tuesday) and sent it for autopsy. However, the report has not yet arrived. The police said it will take a little time as samples were sent to FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) in Kalaburagi.
A retired FSL expert B C Raghavendra talking to The New Indian Express said generally in a span of a week, the report can be filed. After autopsy, the doctor will send viscera, liver, kidney and others parts to determine the cause of death. He opined that the report can be filed in a week and it will not consume much time. It should be noted that even after a week, the autopsy report has not yet received by the police, raising several doubts on the delay.

CID looking at abetment angle?
Police sources said during interrogation, accused Sudarshan Yadav maintained that he was in a relationship with the victim and was harassing her, but he has no role in the alleged murder. The sources said the CID is also looking at the abetment angle in the case.

