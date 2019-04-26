Home States Karnataka

Our candidate stands little chance against Deve Gowda: Tumkur BJP MLA

In an interesting twist, two BJP MLAs in Tumkur admitted that their party candidate stands little chance, thanks to coalition candidate and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.

Published: 26th April 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Devegowda

Former PM HD Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: In an interesting twist, two BJP MLAs in Tumkur admitted that their party candidate stands little chance, thanks to coalition candidate and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Chikkanayakanahalli BJP MLA J C Madhuswamy, who is a Lingayat leader, said, “When we put together Congress and JD(S) traditional voters, their numbers are at least 30,000 more than that of BJP’s. Yet, we tried our best to lessen the margin.”

He said that in 2018 assembly elections, JD(S) lost to him in Chikkanayakanahalli only because Congress fielded a stronger candidate. Chikkanayakanahalli has been a JD(S) bastion otherwise.BJP MLA from Turuvekere, Masale Jayaram, concurs. The Vokkaliga leader said that it will be a daunting task for BJP to win in his assembly constituency too.

It was after a gap of 15 long years that BJP’s Jayaram won by a small margin in the 2018 assembly polls. Traditionally, Turuvekere is a JD(S) bastion too where fans have erected Deve Gowda’s statue in the town.
BJP sources said it’s candidate from Tumkur, G S Basavaraju, has pinned his hopes on Tumakuru city assembly constituency which is represented by his son and MLA G B Jyotiganesh, and Tiptur segment represented by B C Nagesh, a Brahmin who had won the 2018 assembly polls with help from Lingayat and SC/STs votes.

Apart from Tumakuru city and Tiptur, if Gubbi assembly constituency too backs Basavaraju, then there are chances that the BJP might win. Gubbi has a sizable population of Lingayats than Vokkaligas. Also, the assembly segments of Madhugiri and Koratagere show signs of an equal fight between Basavaraju and Deve Gowda, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Deve Gowda BJP MLA Tumkur BJP MLA Karnataka Assembly Bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp