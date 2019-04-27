Fish kill: GP suspects water contamination

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A day after the fish kill in the Tunga river in Matturu and Hosahalli was widely reported in the media, the Hosahalli gram panchayat has lodged a complaint with the police suspecting mixing of copper sulphate into the river as the reason for the death of fish. The exact cause for the fish kill, however, is yet to be ascertained.

The GP’s panchayat development officer filed the complaint with the Tunga Nagar police expressing doubt that the fish kill could have occurred owing to chemical contamination of the river water.

Tunga Nagar PSI Annayya K T told TNIE that a case has been registered under IPC Section 277 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of Rs 10) against unknown persons. Deputy Commissioner K A Dayanand said that in order to flush out the stagnant water and increase the dissolved oxygen level, water has been released into the river from the Tunga dam in Gajanur. “Police complaint has been registered. We are waiting for the lab report. Further action will be taken once we get it,” he said.

Assistant Director of Fisheries, K S Raghavendra, said that the officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board visited the spot and collected water samples. Sources said that water samples have now been sent to multiple laboratories.