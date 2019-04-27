Four staffers suspended after death row convict's jailbreak

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after the escape of a death row convict from the high-security Hindalga prison here came to light, the Prisons Department on Friday suspended a senior jailor, a head warden and two constables.

The convict who escaped, identified as Murugan, a native of Salem, Tamil Nadu, was awarded death penalty for killing five people in Chamarajanagar district in 2017.

During the preliminary investigation, the Prisons Department found the involvement of three other inmates, including a prisoner sentenced to death, who helped Murugan to escape before making a vain bid to follow him.

Saleem Abdul had almost climbed the wall along with Murugan, but failed to jump out of the prison. Two others who tried to escape are Mubarak M Dastagir and Karunakar Bhatya Patali, who is facing death penalty.

It has come to light that Murugan had met with a major road accident after which an iron road was inserted in his broken arm. The prison staff are shocked that Murugan managed to escape despite this.

Sharing more details on the jailbreak, a senior prison official said that more than 20 Home Guards posted in the prison were drawn for election duty and taking advantage of the situation, the four hatched a plan to escape from the prison. They prepared a rope made of torn blankets and bedspreads.