Nikhil will win by thin margin, says Sa Ra Mahesh

Published: 27th April 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Contrary to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s claim that son Nikhil will win by more then 1.5 lakh votes, Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh said Nikhil’s victory margin would be considerably slimmer.

Mahesh, MLA from K R Nagar, that also falls in Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, said that many people may have claimed that Nikhil would win with a huge margin, but it is known that he will win, but not with a huge lead. Mahesh said this is the feedback from party workers and leaders across the constituency.  
He also brushed aside speculation that Nikhil would lose the Mandya election, and said the May 23 results would put an end to such theories.

Claiming that Kumaraswamy’s governance and pro-farmer welfare programmes would give a fillip to Nikhil, he said the people of Mandya have reposed faith in him, and the party has confidence in their vote.
He also claimed that alliance candidates in Mysuru and other places would also win by comfortable margins.

Decrying BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and others for predicting the collapse of the alliance government in the state, he said such statements expose the dual face of the BJP. Leaders who maintain that they are not behind Operation Lotus are predicting the date of the fall of the government, he added.
He said that the 118 Congress and JD(S) MLAs are united and the numbers will not reduce after May 23.

