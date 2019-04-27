North Karnataka sizzles as mercury goes past 40 degrees

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Parts of north Karnataka have been experiencing severe heatwave conditions over the past few days. Six districts have recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius.

According to an advisory from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, the mercury is likely to rise in the days to come. However, India Meteorological Department officials say the temperatures are likely to fall after April 30.

The heat is so severe that Gadag, at 41 degrees Celsius, recorded its hottest summer in 78 years, on Thursday. The last time the district saw a similar mercury reading was in 1941.

A heat wave is declared whenever the temperatures go five degrees above normal. On April 26 (Friday), while Kalaburagi recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius, Raichur saw 42 degrees Celsius. Scorching sun with temperature ranging from 33-39 degrees Celsius is affecting people as well as livestock in Haveri district.

(With inputs from Kalaburagi, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Ballari, Gadag and Dharwad)