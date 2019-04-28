Congress names bypoll candidates for Chincholi and Kundgol, BJP waits for nod from Delhi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going one up on the opposition BJP, the Congress on Saturday announced its candidates for the Chincholi SC (Gulbarga) and Kundgol (Dharwad) bypolls scheduled for May 19. In Kundgol, Congress has fielded late minister C S Shivalli’s wife Kusumavathi and in Chincholi, it has finalised on BJP import Subhash Rathod.

Meanwhile, the BJP has proposed S I Chikkannagoudar for Kundgol and Dr Avinash Jadhav for Chincholi. Avinash is the son of Umesh Jadhav who is taking on Mallikarjun Kharge from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat in the ongoing polls. Ironically, in Chincholi, both Congress and BJP are banking on imports from the other side. The last date for filing nomination papers for the by-elections is April 29.

“Chincholi and Kundgol are both Congress seats. In Kundgol, unforeseen circumstances have led to a bypoll, but in Chincholi, our MLA fell prey to horse-trading. He betrayed and backstabbed us,” alleged Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“BJP accuses us of dynastic politics. But now, by fielding Umesh Jadhav’s son Dr Avinash, what are they doing?’’ he questioned.

AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, K C Venugopal, said, “The BJP is dreaming that 20 MLAs from Congress will join them.’’

Both leaders spoke to the media after a meeting wherein former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM G Parameshwara, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, D K Shivakumar and others took part.

BJP state core committee mooted Avinash’s name for Chincholi seat

KC Venugopal and Dinesh Gundu Rao spoke to the media after a meeting wherein former CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM G Parameshwara, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, D K Shivakumar and others took part to decide the bypolls, stability of the government following Ramesh Jarkiholi’s challenge and to take stock of the party’s performance in the state in the parliamentary elections.

In Kalaburagi, Umesh Jadhav told the media on Saturday, thayt he quit MLA post and Congress in order to contest from Gulbarga LS seat. He claimed BJP had promised him to give a ticket to the candidate of his choice in the bypolls to Chincholi seat. He had initially proposed his older brother Ramachandra Jadhav’s name, but since Ramachandra expressed his inability to contest due to ill health, he proposed his son’s name, Umesh said.

BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar confirmed that the party’s state core committee has recommended Avinash’s name. The party leadership has also prevailed upon local BJP leaders not to contest against Avinash as rebels.But the move seems to have caused some heartburn. Former minister Sunil Valyapure, who won from Chincholi in 2008 and was defeated by Umesh in 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, told The New Indian Express that he was disappointed that his request for a party ticket was not considered and that it was given to Umesh’s family member. After a meeting with his followers, Valyapure said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has requested him to make a ‘sacrifice’ this time.

The party had assured him that he will be suitably accomodated in the party, Valyapure claimed.Another dissatisfied BJP leader, Sanjivan Yakapur, who is BJP Zilla Panchayat member and was an aspirant of a ticket, said he will meet his supporters on Sunday and take a decision.