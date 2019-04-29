Siddaramaiah man’s letter spells fresh trouble for Congress?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JD(S) and Congress are preparing to fight the bypolls to two assembly seats together on May 19, but another wave of dissent may just be brewing round the corner.By shooting off a letter to some MLAs, Siddaramaiah’s staunch follower and Yeshwanthpur MLA

S T Somashekhar has triggered speculation of another round of rebellion which could turn out to be a headache for the coalition. The MLA, who is also chairman of Bangalore Development Authority, has invited Congress legislators for a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the “worsening political scenario” in the state. The tone of his letter makes it amply clear that all is not well for the alliance partners.

“The present political scenario in Karnataka is going in worst condition day by day so we like-minded MLAs have decided to get together and discuss the present ongoing scenario and to find the solution to this issue on 30.04.2019 Tuesday,” (sic) Somashekhar’s letter states.

The MLA confirmed to TNIE that he has called for a meeting of legislators who were accommodated as chiefs of boards and corporations and as parliamentary secretaries. “Ever since we took charge, we have not had a meeting. I intend to discuss the welfare of the boards and corporations. Since there were elections, we could not discuss anything, but now we can,” he said. He insisted that his intent was not to cause trouble for the coalition. “I am a Congress leader and our government is in power. Why would I want to trouble our own government?” he remarked.

The Congress party, which has seen several waves of dissent ever since the coalition government came to power, is now keen on ensuring nothing strains the alliance further. When asked about the letter, Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao insisted that all was well. “Ours is not a party of dictatorship. Leaders are free to hold meetings. He may have called the meeting to discuss something good probably,” he said.

Sources in the party, however, insist that the attendance at Tuesday’s meeting will speak a lot about disgruntlement among party leaders. Somashekhar’s call for a meeting comes at a time when Siddaramaiah’s statements of making a comeback as Chief Minister during the Lok Sabha election campaigning has sparked off a debate among party workers on the stability of the coalition.