'He was huge moral support for our family': Raghavendra Rajkumar remembers VG Siddhartha

Exactly 19 years ago, on July 30, I met this man who later came into our lives as a huge moral support.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

People gather during the funeral of the coffee tycoon |express

By Raghavendra Rajkumar
Express News Service

Exactly 19 years ago, on July 30, I met this man who later came into our lives as a huge moral support. Here I was, sitting in his house, trying to console his 87-year-old father-in-law that all would be well and Siddhartha would return, safe and healthy.

After consoling Krishna sir and coming home with a heavy heart, the last thing my family and I did before we went to bed on Tuesday night, was to pray that Siddhartha would come back alive. But we couldn’t convince the Almighty, who had made different plans. We were devastated to hear news of Siddhartha’s body being found in the river.

My association with him was not just as a neighbour, but a close family friend who was a huge support to me and my family. Though we lived only about three roads away in Sadashivnagar, I had not much interaction with him till July 30, 2000, when ‘Appaji’ (father) Dr Rajkumar was kidnapped by forest brigand Veerappan from our farmhouse in Gajanur.

We didn’t know what to do, whom to approach. We rushed to meet then chief minister SM Krishna. There were people waiting on the ground floor to meet him. But Siddhartha came out running and introduced himself, and took us upstairs to his father-in-law’s room. He said, “You don’t have to wait there among others, sir, you are family and you have the right to come and meet us at any time. I will take you upstairs to maava’s room.”

The very first time, we felt there was someone to support us. He made our family feel so comfortable that we wouldn’t hesitate to call him at any time of the day or night. There were times when I have wanted to speak to Mr Krishna but I would just pick up the phone and dial Siddhartha’s number. Not once did he disconnect my call or leave it unanswered, and would say, “Heli, sir (tell me, sir).” He visited my mother when she was hospitalised and told her to be brave, and promised to bring Appaji back safe and healthy. He visited us after Appaji’s return and I could see how genuinely relieved he was.But on Tuesday, as I sat next to Mr Krishna, holding his hand, all I could say was, “Don’t worry sir, all will be well”. On Wednesday, I really couldn’t muster the courage to go and meet him or his family.

A lot of memories gushed through my mind, and they pained me.I met him a couple of times for a business consultation. I needed publicity for my brother’s movie ‘Vamshi’. I visited his head office and one associate ran upstairs to tell him that Dr Rajkumar’s son had come to meet him. I was surprised to see Siddhartha walk down to receive me. When I told him what I wanted, he just called his associate and ordered him to put up posters in all CCDs for free.

For two days, something been running through my mind. My father’s explanation of life’s philosophy: He would say, your mind is like Rama and your brain is like Ravana. You should never let your anger and brain control you. You must keep them in your control. When Rama and Ravana fight for any reason, Pranayama is like Hanuman and its sena, which fight with Ravana, your brain, and win it for you. Maybe Siddhartha could have sought help and faced the Ravana in his mind. He would have definitely won. I hope God gives strength to the thousands of employees and family members to bear this loss. RIP Siddhartha.

Raghavendra Rajkumar  
Film producer and Siddhartha’s friend 

(Raghavendra Rajkumar spoke to Chetana Belagere)

TAGS
VG Siddhartha Cafe Coffee Day CCD
