BJP MLAs urge CM to withdraw riot cases against Hindu activists

With a request to drop cases against Hindu youths in riot cases in 2017 in Honnavar, Roopali Naik raised a similar reaction from the Congress.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa took oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka on 26 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely a day after the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka decided to stop the Tipu Jayanti state celebrations, BJP MLAs have sought to drop cases against youths, specifically Hindu activists, filed during two particular communal flare-ups. While Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah has written to the chief minister to drop cases filed against “activists who fought against Tipu Jayanti celebrations”, Karwar MLA Roopali Naik has not minced words.

The first-time MLA has specifically asked for cases against Hindu youths registered during a communal flare-up, following the death of Paresh Mesta, to be dropped. Bopaiah asked for cases filed against “activists” who protested against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Kodagu, to be dropped. Both MLAs have asked for their letters to be presented before the cabinet for consideration. When former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government had issued a circular to Karnataka police, seeking opinion on dropping riot cases against “innocent youths from the minority community”, the BJP has raised a ruckus, accusing the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

With a request to drop cases against Hindu youths in riot cases in 2017 in Honnavar, Roopali Naik raised a similar reaction from the Congress. “It is BJP’s mentality. Every community and every innocent person should be treated in the same manner, but division seems to be BJP’s mentality,” said UT Khader, former minister and Congress MLA.

The BJP, however, insisted that the previous regimes have been insensitive to the majority community. “Siddaramaiah raked up the matter of celebrating Tipu Jayanti, that was non-existent in the state. It was because of his decisions and anti-majoritarian working style that there were protests. About 21 Hindu youths were killed between 2013 and 2018,” said Malavika Avinash, spokesperson, BJP, justifying the MLAs’ request to withdraw cases. Even as the letters are still under consideration, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa thanked the chief minister for dropping cases, creating confusion.

