Cops should be vigilant against terror elements: Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed concern over the increase in a number of cheating cases and directed senior police officers to take stern action against those involved in such cases.

During a review meeting with senior police officers, he said that the police department needs to be vigilant and take immediate action in such cases. “The whole world is watching the developments in Bengaluru and police must ensure that no illegal activities take place in the city,” he told the officers.

He directed the officials to use latest technology available in preventing and detecting crime. He also asked them to go on night rounds from 8 pm to 6 am to bring down the crime rate in Bengaluru. The CM asked police officers to be vigilant about presence of any terror elements in the city and give top priority taking measures to ensure women’s safety.

He also asked the officials to be vigilant against communal disturbance and take stern action against those involved in instigating communal violence. He informed the senior officers that the government will soon fill up 25,174 vacant posts in the department.

The CM said 2 lakh houses will be constructed for the urban poor on a 1,000-acre land in Bengaluru. He said some locations have been shortlisted and he will be inspecting those places next week and take a final call on the location for the project.

Series of meetings

The CM held a series of meetings with senior officers from various departments and took stock of state finances, implementation of farm loan waiver, Debt Relief Act, Housing and other schemes. Addl Chief Secretary, Finance Department, ISN Prasad briefed the CM about the state’s financial position. This year, so far, tax collection is 23.33 per cent of the annual target. Commercial Tax Department 23.28 per cent, Excise department 27.49 per cent, Motor vehicles registration is 20.78 per cent and Stamps and Registration Department has reached 22.72 per cent of annual target.