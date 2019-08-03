Home States Karnataka

Almatti dam records 2.5 lakh cusecs inflow

With heavy downpour in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of Krishna river, the level in Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir (Almatti Dam) has reached its brim.   

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: With heavy downpour in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of Krishna river, the level in Lal Bahadur Shastri Water Reservoir (Almatti Dam) has reached its brim.   

On Friday, officials of Krishna Jala Baghya Nigama Limited (KBJNL) recorded an inflow of 2,05,832 cusecs into the dam, while the outflow was 2,30,207 cusecs. Water is being released from all 26 crest gates of the reservoir for the past three days. The water is being released to Narayanpura Reservoir, which is 40 km from Almatti Dam. Interestingly, even Narayanpura Reservoir is filled to the brim and it is also releasing 2 lakh cusecs of water.  

The water storage in Almatti dam on Friday was 103.76 tmcft as against the total capacity of 123 tmcft. Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) is generating nearly 250 MW power from the six power generation units here each day.

An official of the KBJNL told The New Indian Express, “The reservoir is witnessing an inflow of over one lakh cusecs since one week as it is raining heavily in the Western Ghats. We are expecting the same inflow for another two weeks. However, the water will not be stored to the maximum level due to the safety factor and water will be released until the inflow stops.”

Meanwhile, agricultural lands located in the backwaters of Narayanpura Reservoir are submerged. 

