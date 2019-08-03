Home States Karnataka

Depression may have pushed VG Siddhartha to edge

Cafe Coffee Day honcho VG Siddhartha’s death stunned the nation. It has now come to light that there was more to the death than was apparent.

Published: 03rd August 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

VG Siddhartha

VG Siddhartha

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cafe Coffee Day honcho VG Siddhartha’s death stunned the nation. It has now come to light that there was more to the death than was apparent. A source close to the family claimed to TNIE that Siddhartha had been depressed for about four months. “He would spend most of his time alone, brooding. He was withdrawn and had stopped talking to his CCD executives for the past few days. This depression may have been compounded by the persistence of the taxman,” the source said.

His family knew about Siddhartha’s condition, as the symptoms were all there, though he never went to a mental health practitioner. Ever since wife Malavika learnt about it, the family looked after him with care, and never let him out of sight. His son Amartya followed him like a shadow, but that day, he wasn’t around, a source disclosed.

It now appears that Siddhartha had it all planned, the source said. He allegedly dictated the letter to his secretary and asked her to release it on Tuesday, indicating that he knew what was going to happen on Monday. He went to work on Monday around 8 am, and on returning home for lunch, made an excuse to drive out. He told Malavika that a friend’s vehicle had met with an accident and he needed help, and that he was going to Sakaleshpur, but instead, he went to Mangaluru.   

When Malavika called the friend, she realised that Siddhartha had not reached, and that his story was a ruse. That’s when she panicked and feared the worst, but it was too late, the source said.

Siddhartha was a student of St Aloysius College in Mangaluru, and knew the city very well. He knew the local suicide point too -- the four-lane bridge that runs about 800 metres across the Netravathi river. The bridge is locally known as ‘suicide point’. Siddhartha got off his vehicle and instructed his driver to wait ahead while he chose to walk along the bridge.

Sources also questioned why the driver had allowed Siddhartha to remain on the bridge for so long after dark, when he had heard him repeatedly apologising to people, and sounded depressed throughout his journey to Mangaluru.

It is also learnt that Siddhartha had reached out to some of his friends the day before he died, but those whom he depended on most were not with him in his hour of need.

Work goes on in coffee company
Two days after the cremation of coffee baron V G Siddhartha, the atmosphere at the ABC Trading Company Chikkamagaluru in was heavy with grief. Though work at various sections are going on without any interruption, the staffers still seems to be in a state of shock.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VG Siddhartha Cafe Coffee Day CCD Depression India Matters
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp