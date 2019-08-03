Home States Karnataka

Overflowing Krishna throws life out of gear in Belagavi

Almatti, Koyna dams brimming; DC orders relocation of families living along the course of river

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

The view of flooded Krishna river at Athani on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ ATHANI: Heavy rain in several parts of Belagavi district has brought life to a standstill, flooding more than 16 bridges, and a number of roads to several villages lie damaged, on Friday.

Due to the heavy downpour in different parts of Maharashtra, Krishna river is overflowing. According to reports, in Maharashtra, places that received heavy rain are as follows — Koyna: 165 mm, Nawja: 147 mm, Mahableshwar: 222 mm, Warna: 149 mm, Kolhapur: 34 mm, Radhanagri: 162 mm and Dudhganga received 101 mm rainfall. The water level at Hipparagi barrage was 524.35 m on Friday, while the inflow was 2,18,500 cusecs and outflow 2,17,500 cusecs. At Almatti reservoir, the water level was 518.41 m with an inflow of 2,05,832 cusecs and outflow of 2,29,292 cusecs.

Villagers residing along riverbanks and tributaries should be shifted to safer places, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli instructed assistant commissioners concerned and tahsildars on Friday. He instructed officials to start 24x7 control rooms, and depute staff to help at all taluk and subdivision levels in the district. He has also asked them to take measures to relocate villagers residing on riverbanks.

He asserted that the police department, fire fighters, state disaster response force, district Home Guard force, engineers of Panchayat Raj department and Public Works Department should make arrangements of boats and other rescue material for rescue operations during floods, if needed. Officials of Hubballi Electricity Company Limited should take measures to shift electricity poles near rivers or take safety measures to prevent any incident, he added.

39 villages on high alert

As many as 39 villages are likely to be affected by floods in Chikkodi sub-division. Chikkodi assistant commissioner Ravi Karalingnnavar has informed that these villages in Chikkodi are likely to be affected due to heavy rains and the water released from Maharashtra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna River Flooding monsoon Heavy rains Belagavi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp