Heavy rain floods Belagavi, alert issued

BELAGAVI: Heavy downpour in the Krishna river basin towards border areas continued on Saturday. Krishna, Doodhganga and Vedganga rivers have crossed the danger mark in Chikkodi, Athani and Raibag taluks. A total of 2,05,118 cusecs of water was released from reservoirs of Maharashtra and this in result flooded 16 bridges.

The district administration has warned farmers against going anywhere near these bridges and rivers to remove pump sets. Officials said 13,527 cusecs of water were released from Koyna dam of Maharashstra into the Krishna river at 1pm on Saturday. Owing to this, the water level rose suddenly by four feet. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner S B Bommanhalli asked the villagers to shift towards areas at higher altitudes. Authorities will be available for help, he said, adding that rescue teams with all required materials are ready to take up rescue operations. The DC said people can contact control rooms in case of emergencies.

Helplines

DC’s office, Belagavi - 0831-2407290, SP’s office - 0831-2405231, Chikkodi tahsildar’s office - 08338-272228, Raibag tahsildar’s office - 08331-225482, Athani tahsildar’s office - 08289-251146 and Nippan tahsildar’s office - 08338-220395.

Youth washed away at Ankalagi

A youth was washed away in Ballari Nala on the outskirts of Ankalagi village on Saturday. The deceased is Shivanand Shankar Naik (28), a resident of Ankalagi village in Gokak taluk.According to sources, Shivanand was riding his bicycle near the bridge built across Ballari Nala to see the gushing storm water. He lost balance and fell into the water and was washed away. Fire fighters and police personnel rushed to the spot, but they could not find his body. A combing operation will resume in the morning again, Ankalagi police said.

Acres of Paddy crops submerged

Belagavi: Paddy growers at the basin of the Markandeya river and Ballari Nala are in a state of panic as their standing crops have been submerged for days now. Heavy rains and release of water from Rakaskop reservoir has flooded rivers flowing towards border areas in Belagavi. Heavy rains have also been lashing Belagavi and south Maharashtra for two weeks now, and this has inundated crops in acres of land.

Heavy rain leads to landslide at Charmadi Ghat

Chikkamagaluru: While a part of Chikkamagaluru is reeling under drought-like situation, heavy rains pounded Mudigere taluk, Kottigehara and Charmadi Ghat on Saturday. Life was paralysed following the torrential rain. The approach road leading to Alekhan Horatti near Malaya Marutha in Charmadi Ghat was blocked due to a landslide.