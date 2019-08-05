Rescue operations pick up pace as Krishna swells in Bagalkot district of Karnataka

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

BAGALKOT/ VIJAYAPURA: Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of the Krishna river, has affected normal life in Jamkhandi, near Bagalkot. Over 1,000 families living in flood-hit areas are facing hardships. Rescue teams initiated the process of evacuation and many families were shifted to safer spots. 25 families have been evacuated from the area. The swelling Krishna river forced the Bagalkot and

Vijayapura administrations to declare a high alert along all areas of the river bank. However, floods have not led to any major damage in Vijayapura, except for a few fields being inundated. A few villages of Jamkhandi taluk and Surpali, Tubachi, Muttur, Kankavadi and Nandagav villages of Mudhol taluk were affected.

Villagers in Muttur are now relying on boats to move around, as the village has turned into an island and roads are flooded. The district authorities have rescued more than 15 families and shifted them to safer places, while the remaining families are still being rescued. The district administration declared a three-day holiday for all schools in these villages.

Jamkhandi assistant commissioner Mohammed Ikram said, “We held a meeting with the departments concerned on the directions of Deputy Commissioner R Ramachandran. We have taken necessary measures, which include more than 20 boats to help people commute, 50 swimmers and snake experts, besides a 24x7 helpline.” The district administration has appointed more than 20 nodal officers to keep a track of the situation.