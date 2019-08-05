Home States Karnataka

Rescue operations pick up pace as Krishna swells in Bagalkot district of Karnataka

Twenty nodal officers appointed to track situation as inflow into the river is likely to rise.

Published: 05th August 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A group of villagers ferried to safer places on boats in Jamkhandi on Sunday

A group of villagers ferried to safer places on boats in Jamkhandi on Sunday

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT/ VIJAYAPURA: Heavy rain in the Western Ghats and catchment areas of the Krishna river, has affected normal life in Jamkhandi, near Bagalkot. Over 1,000 families living in flood-hit areas are facing hardships. Rescue teams initiated the process of evacuation and many families were shifted to safer spots. 25 families have been evacuated from the area. The swelling Krishna river forced the Bagalkot and

Vijayapura administrations to declare a high alert along all areas of the river bank. However, floods have not led to any major damage in Vijayapura, except for a few fields being inundated. A few villages of Jamkhandi taluk and Surpali, Tubachi, Muttur, Kankavadi and Nandagav villages of Mudhol taluk were affected. 

Villagers in Muttur are now relying on boats to move around, as the village has turned into an island and roads are flooded. The district authorities have rescued more than 15 families and shifted them to safer places, while the remaining families are still being rescued. The district administration declared a three-day holiday for all schools in these villages.

Jamkhandi assistant commissioner Mohammed Ikram said, “We held a meeting with the departments concerned on the directions of Deputy Commissioner R Ramachandran. We have taken necessary measures, which include more than 20 boats to help people commute, 50 swimmers and snake experts, besides a 24x7 helpline.” The district administration has appointed more than 20 nodal officers to keep a track of the situation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Western Ghats North Karnataka floods Karnataka rains Krishna River Bagalkot district
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp