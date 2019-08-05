Trekkers from Karnataka cities stranded in Goa after landslides spoil plans

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: What was supposed to be an fun-filled day for 200 trekkers, mostly from Bengaluru and other districts in the state, turned into a nightmare due to the heavy rain that has hit some parts of the state. They were stranded at Colem railway station in Goa for more than four hours, after a landslide was reported between Tinai Ghat and Londa on Sunday.

The railways was quick to respond and restored the line by 8 pm, allowing the trains to pass once again. A passenger train between Castle Rock and Miraj had been cancelled owing to the landslide. The railway track connecting Castle Rock to Goa is located in the Western Ghats, which has seen heavy rainfall in the last few days.

The landslide and rain added to the trekkers’ worries, who had gathered to see the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls. Their plans to see the falls were also in vain due to the rain.

“There has been heavy rain the last few days, and all the streams that lead to Dudhsagar are overflowing above danger level. The trekking groups had to view the waterfalls from a distance and return to Colem. Till last week, tourists were able to get close to the waterfalls, but due to an increase in rainfall, it is now impossible to visit the falls,” said Leo, a local trekking guide from Colem.

“We were unaware of the landslide. We thank railway authorities for their quick response in clearing the tracks. We had connecting trains to catch to go home Bengaluru, but now we are thinking of making alternative travel arrangements,” said a trekker from Bengaluru.

