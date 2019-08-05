Villagers avert tragedy after noticing mudslide on Goa-Karnataka rail route

Home States Karnataka

Following heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, train services between Goa and Londa, near Belagavi, were disrupted due to a mudslide below the railway tracks on Sunday evening.

The railway track is often affected by the rain every year

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Following heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats, train services between Goa and Londa, near Belagavi, were disrupted due to a mudslide below the railway tracks on Sunday evening. The mud below the tracks was found washed away at Tinaighat, on the Londa-Goa route. 

According to officials of South Western Railways (SWR), Hubballi, the mudslide was first noticed by a group of villagers passing by. As a result, the Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express was delayed for an indefinite period.

“Senior officials rushed to the spot to monitor the situation. Due to heavy rain, repair materials could not be transported to the spot on time, and restoration commenced around 6pm. A parallel railway track was thrown open for rail movement, with speed limit instructions of up to 10kmph,” said a senior railway official. 

