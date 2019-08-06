Home States Karnataka

Aggrieved ex-Bengaluru top cop Alok Kumar moves CAT over transfer

Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar

Former Bengaluru police commissioner Alok Kumar.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shunted out after the shortest stint ever as Bengaluru’s police commissioner, IPS officer Alok Kumar has approached the Bengaluru bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal questioning his transfer orders. 

The bench, headed by Judicial Member KB Suresh, heard the original application filed on August 2 on Monday. The bench directed that notices be issued to the Additional Chief Secretaries of the Home and DPAR departments as well as the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Civil Services Board, City  Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and the Union of India. 

Counsel for Alok 
Kumar pressed for an interim order staying the transfer, however, the CAT declined to pass such an order at this stage and adjourned the hearing to August 14. Alok Kumar contended that the transfer was invalid, void and without jurisdiction. He pointed out that the only event which took place after he took over was a change of government, wholly irrelevant for rules governing transfers, he said. 

Further, he said that the transfer was not made on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board and that his say was not sought. His submission to the CAT also mentioned, “There is a total breach of the principles of natural justice. Within days of taking charge as Commissioner, the city was the centre of a huge political crisis and protests were handled imaginatively by Alok Kumar ensuring peace. He has introduced various measures to improve the functioning of city police.”

According to Alok Kumar’s petition, he has been transferred prematurely, in utter violation of Section 20-F of the Police Act, 1963 and the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, mandating a minimum tenure of 1 year at the post and in violation of mandatory procedures stipulated in rule 7 of the Cadre Rules. The said rules are intended to ensure the police force is free from political influences in the matter of postings.  

