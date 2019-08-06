Home States Karnataka

Authorities promise relief items for Belagavi flood victims

Holiday has been declared for schools today and tomorrow; 0831-2405316/2405337 are helplines to reach out to rescue teams.

Residents of flood affected Satti in Athani taluk leaving the village (Photo | EPS)

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Soon after the abrupt cancellation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s visit to flood-hit areas of Belagavi district on Monday, District-In charge secretary Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanhalli and Zilla Panchayat chief executive officer Dr Rajendra K V visited the flooded Satti village in Athani taluk.

The authorities first visited the rehabilitation centre set up in Satti and inquired the quality and quantity of food they are being served. The officers deputed at this centre were informed that several people did not have meals at the rehabilitation centre as they were on fast owing to the occasion of Naga Panchami.

About 33 families have been registered as of now and we are expecting that up to 70 families will seek shelter here, the DC said. In charge secretary Rakesh Singh instructed the officials to check that the rehabilitation centres do not run out of food.

“Establish toilets near centres and also make arrangements to shelter the cattle. Convince the villagers staying on river banks and get them to safer zones,” Singh instructed the officials. Several villagers residing in these centres setup at government school expressed their problems to the officers.  Prior to this, officers team visited rehabilitation centre at Radderhatti village. 

Holidays declared for schools on Aug 6, 7

In the backdrop of heavy rains, all government, aided and unaided schools in Belagavi and Chikkodi educational district except Ramdurg taluk have been given holidays on August 6 and 7 by Deputy Commissioner Dr S B Bommanhalli. These holidays should be compensated by conducting classes on Sundays later, said DC Bommanhalli in his order.

BCC opens help line for residents in low laying areas

In the backdrop of heavy downpour in Belagavi from past eight to ten days, the city corporation has formed rescue teams to address problems being faced by the residents residing in low laying areas. BCC has also started a 24/7 help line to receive the complaints of residents. Residents can contact on 0831- 2405316 or 2405337 to get their issues addressed by the rescue teams, said Corporation Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti.

Social worker rescues 19 villagers in Kundargi

Acting on a phone call which sought help, Ayub Khan, a social worker, along with his team rescued as many as 19 victims from flooded Kundargi village of Gokak taluk on Sunday. According to sources, Khan received a call which informed that 19 people were stranded in Kundargi, 23 km from Gokak, which included women and children. Khan, who has boats, took them to the flooded area and rescued the victims. The rescued victims included 12 kids, four women and three seers. The victims thanked Khan for his timely help.

