Weather department issued red alert for Karnataka, state to receive heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst heavy rainfall, the weather department has issued a red alert for the state of Karnataka. This means that the state is likely to witness very heavy rainfall coupled with strong winds across the state.

The weathermen have issued an alert and warning for the next 3-4 days, of heavy rainfall, strong winds and cloudy sky.

Following the development, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Authority and India Meteorological Department have requested all district administrations to be on alert.

KSNDMC Director GS Srinivas Reddy told TNIE that very heavy rainfall is expected across Karnataka because of the offshore trough and depression in the Bay of Bengal.

He said that while the north and south interior Karnataka will receive moderate to heavy rainfall, Malnad regions are expected to receive very heavy rainfall.

KSNDMC officials added that the ongoing heavy rainfall in Karnataka and neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Andhara Pradesh and Telanagana have improved the water scenario in the reservoirs. Most of the reservoirs are full, except KRS which continues to have a deficiency.

