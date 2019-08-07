Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Officials rescued after being marooned overnight in overflowing stream  

The seven-member team entered the waters at 7 PM to rescue a man. However, while returning, the boat got stuck. They were forced to spend the entire night in the rain without food and shelter.

A view of people taking a look at the overflowing Tunga river near Korpaliaha choultry on Kote road in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

A view of people taking a look at the overflowing Tunga river near Korpaliaha choultry on Kote road in Shivamogga on Tuesday. (Photo | Shimoga Nandan, EPS)

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A group of officials who went to rescue a man stuck in the overflowing Tuppari Halla stream were themselves marooned overnight for around 12 hours before being rescued on Wednesday morning.

After a heavy downpour commenced from Monday night, officials and rescue teams were working round the clock. During an inspection at Shirkol village in Navlgund taluk, they learned that a man identified as Basvaneppa Hebsur was stuck on a piece of high land on the Tuppari Halla. 

Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Zubair, a police officer and firefighters went in a boat to rescue him.

The seven-member team entered the waters at 7 PM and reached Basvaneppa. However, while returning, the boat got stuck. Sensing the danger due to the increased water flow, the firefighters tied the boat and rushed to the high land from where Basvaneppa was rescued. 

The team was forced to spend the entire night in the cold and rain without food and shelter. 

On Wednesday morning, another boat from Bagalkot reached the spot and rescued them. 

