Couple perched on tree awaits rescue

Five villages in the Western Ghats submerged, over 30 partially flooded; Krishna river swelling drastically with the release of more than 5 lakh cusecs water from Maharashtra’s reservoirs

People being evacuated from flooded residential localities in Belagavi city on Wednesday | Express

BELAGAVI:  Even as rescue teams were able to evacuate thousands of people caught in the disastrous floods in North Karnataka in the past few days, it has come to light that a couple is caught badly in the floods at Kabalapur village, near Belagavi, waiting desperately for rescue teams to evacuate them. Kallappa and Ratnavva, who were stranded on their flooded house for the past three days, waiting for the rescue teams to arrive, had to climb a tree for their safety when their house collapsed in gushing waters.

According to teams desperately trying to enter the flooded areas to rescue the couple, it is getting difficult to launch the rescue operation due to massive floods in Bellary Nala. The house of the couple was located on the other side of the nala, which is overflowing for the past three days halting traffic on several bridges on Belagavi city’s outskirts.

An eatery partially submerged in flood water; 

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is monitoring the ongoing rescue operation at Bellary Nala said, “The team of rescuers is leaving no stone unturned to reach the spot to evacuate the couple for the past two days. We will continue efforts to reach the spot where they are stranded. A mammoth 120-ft long crane is being brought from a private company to make the operation successful.’’

A helicopter was used by rescue teams to reach the spot by crossing the flooded Bellary nala but the chopper returned after flying half-way due to the inclement weather, sources said, adding that efforts are on to get an Army helicopter by contacting the officials.To evacuate the stranded couple, the district administration tried out several tricks and operations since yesterday. 

According to the rescue team, the rescue operation is getting highly risky as it takes rescuers to brave the rapid flow of floods to reach the spot.Commenting on the ongoing operation to evacuate the couple in Belagavi, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “Our teams will do their best to rescue the couple. An operation is on for the last two days to ensure that both of them are evacuated safely.’’

Trains to and from B’luru cancelled
Bengaluru: The following trains have been cancelled due to landslides and the subsequent restoration work between Srivagilu and Subramanya Road stations: Yesvantpur-Mangalore Express and Karwar-Yesvantpur Express, which were scheduled to depart on August 8. On Wednesday, KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express and Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express were cancelled. 

Special train from today
Bengaluru: To facilitate transport to flood-affected areas, a special unreserved overnight train will run between Yesvantpur and Miraj (Maharashtra) for four days starting Thursday (August 8).  

SWR sends relief to Belagavi
Bengaluru: Hubballi Division of South Western Railway has sent across essential items by train on Wednesday to those affected. Items worth nearly `50,000 were sent by the Hubballi-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express on Wednesday, said an official release.

