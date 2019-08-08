Hebbale bridge submerged in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALUR: Normal life has been affected in Malnad, as the intensity of rain has been increasing every day since Monday. Trees and electric poles are uprooted in some areas leading to road blockade and disruption in regular power supply.

Major rivers like the Tunga, Bhadra and the Hemavathi are flowing above the danger mark. Hebbale Bridge across the Bhadra River near Kalasa is completely submerged in water, thereby disconnecting the route to the Annapoorneshwari temple of Horanadu.

Since Tunga river is in spate, it looks as if the temple town is floating on waters. An occurrence of land slide has blocked the road near Sriram estate between Kalasa and Kudremukh road.

Traffic on Charmadi Ghat stopped for two days

In view of heavy rains in the Charamadi Ghat ranges, land slides have occurred near 5th and 6th curves. Falls created out of rainwater are forcefully gushing on to the road. Sometimes loose boulders are rolling down. Sensing the danger, the Chikkamagaluru DC Dr Bagadi Gautam has ordered suspension of vehicular movement along Charmadi Ghat.