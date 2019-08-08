Home States Karnataka

Raichur floods: Choppers to rescue stranded citizens

The district administration in Raichur is contemplating on bringing in helicopters to rescue stranded families on an island in Krishna river of Raichur district.

Published: 08th August 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel carry out rescue ops

By Amit S Upadhye 
Express News Service

YARAGODI VILLAGE, RAICHUR: The district administration in Raichur is contemplating on bringing in helicopters to rescue stranded families on an island in Krishna river of Raichur district. Six members, including a pregnant woman, are stranded on an island near Yeragodi village in Lingusgur taluk of the district.

The families have been living on these islands for many decades and have always managed to keep safe during floods. However with the Almatti and Narayanpur dams crossing 4.5 lakh cusecs on Wednesday, the district administration is in no mood to take any chances. Though the stranded family members said they could wait it out, the rescue teams made efforts to reach them.

First, a team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with a speed boat tried to reach one of the islands located in the middle of Krishna river. Due to the heavy force of water and the rock-filled river bed the rescue teams could not reach till the shore of the island. Another rescue effort was launched by afternoon by the sleuths of the Indian Army and a team of district police, but the boat had to take a U-turn due to the heightened flow of the river. By the evening it was decided to call off rescue operations. The next course of action will be taken after a meeting with government heads and district administrations. 

“On Tuesday about 18 people living on different islands of Krishna river were brought to safety in boats. But by Wednesday the discharge in Narayanpur dam has increased and taking rescue team through water is risky. Hence we want to think about helicopter support to airlift the stranded people near Yaragodi,” the officer added.

