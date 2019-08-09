Karnataka government has released Rs 100 crore to flood-hit districts: BSY

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

MUDHOL/BAGALKOTE: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah had personally spoken with him over the phone at midnight and collected information about the flood situation in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yediyurappa said, "Even Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke with me over the phone and promised to coordinate with us till the flood reduces. We also spoke about water management and he assured that in following days we will sort out all the issues related to water management."

The Union government has promised us funds at the earliest and are cooperating with us in every way possible to rescue people who are caught in floods. At present, the loss is estimated around Rs 5,000 crore and proper estimation will be made once the situation improves, stated Chief Minister.

CM Yediyurappa asked people to extend their help through donations to Chief Minister Relief Funds. Currently, in less than 24 hours more than 20 crore has been received to CM’s relief fund. Infosys Sudha Murthy has already given Rs 10 crore and Nirani Group of Institutions has promised Rs 1 crore. "I urge the businessmen and industrialists to join their hands with me to help flood-affected people," urged CM Yediyurappa.

The state government has already released Rs 100 crore to the flood-affected districts and an additional Rs 10 crore has been given to District Administration of Bagalkote as it is one of the regions which is severely affected. I seek cooperation from all the sectors of the society, stated CM Yediyurappa. CM Yediyurappa along with his colleagues Govind Karjol, Murgesh Nirani and P C Gaddigoudar will conduct an aerial survey across Krishna, Ghataprabha and Malaprabha rivers. Later in the evening will visit the flood-affected areas of Gadag.